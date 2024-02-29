Protests shadow dueling campaign rallies in Abilene

Two dueling rallies occurred on Wednesday here in Abilene for a Texas House of Representatives seat in District 71 that has rarely seen this much action. It seems this local Texas House race has also gained the attention of the Governor.

Gov. Abbott came out in support of candidate Liz Case, and the Austin American-Statesman recently uncovered that Abbott has spent over $6 million on Texas House candidates who back his school voucher program. Lambert historically voted against school vouchers during the last session.

Gov. Greg Abbott points toward Liz Case as her campaign rally wraps up Tuesday. Case is challenging District 71 state Rep. Stan Lambert in next week’s Republic primary, Lambert is one of several state representatives targeted by Abbott who failed to pass the governor’s school voucher legislation in the last session.

Tuesday's events in the city even included current Mayor Weldon Hurt picketing outside of the rally for Liz Case. Protestors, alongside Hurt, played the theme song to the show "Dallas" in a nod to her apparent residency in Dallas, yelling, "Go home, carpet bagger!"

This has been the most controversial Abilene race seen in years.

'All those RINOS will be gone'

The Liz Case campaign trail has been rife with accusations that her primary residence is not within District 71. Whether or not she lives within the District, Case is on the ballot and has been backed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, and former President Donald Trump.

She spoke at the 201 Mesquite Event Center on Tuesday emphasizing that "we (the governor and she) have the same priorities and we are aligned together. That's why we make such a good team."

Case further claimed that there will be a new group of conservatives that "will support our governor and the legislation that he wants to put forward and that's what we need to get our bills passed, important things like education reform."

Liz Case, the Republican primary challenger to District 71 state Rep. Stan Lambert, speaks to an audience of over 200 at her rally Tuesday.

The Governor attempted without success last session over four special sessions to pass legislation that would allow for school choice or vouchers, which "would have set up education savings accounts using public money for parents to use to help pay for their student's private school tuition or other education costs," according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Case then went on to refer to some current lawmakers as "RINOS," (Republicans in Name Only) saying that in January "all those RINOS will be gone" in a seeming nod to lawmakers like Lambert.

To see more information on why school choice is likely to be one among many issues motivating voters in the Republican primary election, see USA Today coverage here.

'I need people who will work with me, not against me.'

As the Governor took the microphone, it quickly turned into an anti-Stan Lambert rally. Abbott touted inflation and the price of eggs, saying that Texas "must be more fiscally responsible with your dollars." Abbott then accused Lambert of being irresponsible, then emphasized that instead Case would be fiscally responsible if elected.

The Governor went on to speak about cutting property taxes, noting that in the "coming session, we will have another budget surplus." He then went on to promise to return that extra tax revenue to the citizens of District 71 if Case is elected, saying that "I need people who will work with me and not against me."

Abbott then claimed that he coupled school choice with providing more funding for public education, in the last session. He said that "It's issues like these that I need partners on."

'Abilene, prettiest town you've ever seen.'

A few hours later, former Abilene Mayor Norm Archibald was warming up the crowd in the The Grace Museum's ballroom at the opposing rally for Stan Lambert. Speaking of the District 71 incumbent, Archibald emphasized, "He's local!" a nod to the question of Case's primary residency.

Archibald also noted that at Case's rally a few blocks over, protestors waving signs denouncing "Dallas Liz" as they played the TV show theme to "Dallas.” But in the Key City, Archibald countered that Lambert's song would be the classic, "Abilene, prettiest town you've ever seen."

Introducing Lambert, Archibald finally noted, "He's from Abilene!" drawing from the audience an "Amen!"

District 71 state Rep. Stan Lambert raises a fist as he promises supporters to keep fighting during his campaign rally at the Grace Museum Tuesday.

'This house is not for sale!'

Incumbent Stan Lambert opened with a joke about Gov. Abbott being late to the opposing rally after "giving my opponent directions." Lambert went on to say that there is an "obvious contrast here."

Lambert then accused Case of moving here just recently and still having a homestead exemption for her home in Dallas County. He then stressed that the real issue in play here is "this is an election that is all about control."

He went on to blast "people in this country and in this state who want to control the voice that comes from this district," in a nodding to the governor's appearance at Case's rally.

Lambert then emphasized that outsiders who he said are pumping millions into the elections. He stated that people were trying to "buy a seat (in the Texas House of Representatives) without working for it."

Abilene Mayor Weldon Hurt stands holding a sign supporting District 71 Rep. Stan Lambert in next week’s Republican primary, Tuesday.

Lambert went on to say that "we need to send a message to Austin, Texas that this House is not for sale!" The response from the crowd was of roaring applause and cheers.

Lambert ended with the sentiment that all must "act justly, show mercy, and walk humbly with your God." He said he would be doing that no matter what the outcome is next Tuesday.

The Reporter-News has contacted the Liz Case campaign several times with requests for an interview. So far, those requests have gone unanswered.

Early voting for the Republican and Democratic primaries continues through Friday, March 1. Election Day March 5, dubbed "Super Tuesday" as a handful of other states also hold their primary elections on the same day. District 71 party voters in Taylor, Nolan, Jones and Callahan counties will decide who will represent them on the November ballot.

No Democrat has so far registered in the Democratic primary, in effect making Tuesday's ballot the decisive election for the district.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Protests shadow dueling campaign rallies in Abilene