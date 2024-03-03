Protests in Salem over recriminalizing drugs
Protests in Salem over recriminalizing drugs
Protests in Salem over recriminalizing drugs
Mifepristone, a drug that’s used in medication abortions, has been under fire since Roe vs. Wade was overturned. Here's the latest on what you need to know.
Forever chemicals will no longer be used in food packaging, thanks to a commitment from manufacturers. Here's what to know.
The news comes after the media mogul spoke last year about using weight loss medications.
A new study from iSeeCars,com showed that cities across the Midwest and Southeast are the least EV-friendly.
A call being wrong isn't enough for the NBA to grant a protest such as the Knicks'.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that Israeli forces will push into Rafah with or without a temporary ceasefire agreement, and bristled at Biden’s suggestion that their response in Gaza has been "over the top."
Should you be 25 before you try marijuana? Amid a push for legalization, experts warn about the health consequences for young people.
Earlier this week, the 19-year-old son of former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, was found dead at UC Berkeley of an apparent drug overdose, according to his grandmother, Esther Wojcicki. Susan Wojcicki stepped down as CEO of the Alphabet-owned subsidiary one year ago, writing in a blog post that after nine years in the role, she'd "decided to start a new chapter focused on my family, health and personal projects I'm passionate about."
Varda Space Industries has received long-awaited approval from regulators to return its first spacecraft to Earth — and with it, a batch of pharmaceutical crystals manufactured on orbit. Varda’s Winnebago capsule has been stuck in limbo for months. The company launched the spacecraft on a SpaceX Transporter mission eight months ago, with the plan to return it back to Earth last July.
Declining prices for energy and many goods helped cool inflation in January, but basics such as housing, food, and auto insurance continued to climb.
The biggest news stories this morning: The best mirrorless cameras, Who makes money when AI reads the internet for us? Instagram and Threads will no longer recommend political content.
Nevada Republicans made clear that they want Trump to be their nominee against President Biden in November’s general election.
Tim Wakefield, who died Oct. 1, predeceased his wife after his battle with brain cancer.
If you hurry, you can get $40,000 off a 2023 Toyota Mirai Limited, a fuel-cell vehicle that retails for $66,000. When you factor in the $15,000 in free hydrogen over six years and the available 0% interest loan, the new car would run you just $11,000. You buy the fuel cell, Toyota pays for the rest of the car.
Worthy went for the record after coming close with his first attempt.
Consumer Reports' 2024 rankings include a shocking number of electrified vehicles at the top, but the bottom five brands have some catching up to do.
The Missouri DE said the 21 reps he did during the bench press aren't an accurate reflection of what he can do.
The "Magnificent Seven" stocks are reaching new heights — but now is the time to consider other options.
If a team like the Falcons or Vikings wants to trade up in the draft to get a top quarterback prospect, it will have to pay a massive price.
Tom Brady is apparently faster now than he was in 2000.