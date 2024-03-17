Protests outside Russian consulate in Bonn over election

Demonstrators stand across the street from the Russian Consulate General and protest against President Putin during the 2024 Russian presidential elections. Thomas Banneyer/dpa

A large crowd of Russian citizens living in Germany, including anti-regime protesters, gathered outside the Russian consulate in Bonn on Sunday during the final day of voting in Russia's presidential election.

Two demonstrations began at midday near the Consulate General to denounce Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is almost certain to win the election amid allegations of fraud and manipulation.

The organizers of the "Noon against Putin" demonstration told officials that they expected around 300 participants. According to the police, organizers of a rival pro-Putin rally were expecting 50 participants.

Queues of would-be voters stretched for several hundred metres outside the consulate, which has enacted extra security measures during the three-day election.

The consulate in Bonn, the former capital of West Germany, is one of two places in Germany where Russians can vote in the election. The other voting place is the Russian embassy in Berlin.

Putin has no serious challengers in the election, as leading opposition politicians have been barred from the ballot, driven into exile abroad or locked up in prison camps.

A demonstrator with a picture of the deceased opponent of the regime Alexei Navalny over his shoulders stands in front of the Russian Consulate General and protest against President Putin during the 2024 Russian presidential elections. Thomas Banneyer/dpa

Russian citizens stand in a long queue outside the Russian Consulate General to vote during the 2024 Russian presidential elections. Thomas Banneyer/dpa

A woman holds a ribbon in the colors of the Russian flag in front of the Consulate General during the 2024 Russian presidential elections. Thomas Banneyer/dpa