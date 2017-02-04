Protests against Trump’s travel ban hit the streets of NYC

Protests resulting from President Trump’s executive order barring visitors, refugees and immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries to the United States left airports and hit the streets of lower Manhattan, as demonstrators yelled anti-Trump chants such as “No bans, no walls” and carried signs that read, “All Americans are immigrants.”

Photography by Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News

