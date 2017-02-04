    1 / 37

    Protests against Trump’s travel ban hit the streets of NYC

    A woman holds up a sign during a rally in New York’s Battery Park on Jan. 29, 2017, protesting President Donald Trump’s immigration order. (Gordon Donovan/@YahooNews)

    Yahoo News Photo Staff

    Protests resulting from President Trump’s executive order barring visitors, refugees and immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries to the United States left airports and hit the streets of lower Manhattan, as demonstrators yelled anti-Trump chants such as “No bans, no walls” and carried signs that read, “All Americans are immigrants.”

    Photography by Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News

