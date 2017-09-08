Protesters rally in solidarity with Rohingya Muslims

An estimated 270,000 Rohingya have sought refuge in Bangladesh over the past two weeks, the U.N. refugee agency said on Friday, announcing a dramatic jump in numbers fleeing violence in neighboring Myanmar’s Rakhine State.

The latest flight of Rohingya began two weeks ago after Rohingya insurgents attacked security force posts in Myanmar’s Rakhine State. That triggered an army counteroffensive in which at least 400 people were killed.

Protests against the treatment of the Rohingya were held in several countries, including Muslim-majority Bangladesh, Indonesia and Malaysia. Others were held outside Myanmar’s embassies in Tokyo and Manila. (Reuters)

See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Twitter and Tumblr.