Protestors at Pine Grove Park demand justice for Matthew Maison

Amy and David Maison hold their signs along Pine Grove Avenue asking passersby to remember their grandson Matthew Maison on April 6, 2024.

"I'd like to hear that a case has been filed," Amy Maison said when asked what she would like to hear from the prosecutor's office as she and other protested in memory of her of her step-grandson Saturday.

About 18 people held signs along Pine Grove Avenue Saturday afternoon shouting "Justice for Matthew," a 3-year-old boy who died six years ago in what has been ruled a homicide.

Matthew Maison completes a puzzle his grandmother bought for him.

Matthew Maison was found dead in his bed in Port Huron Township on Feb. 19, 2018. An autopsy report obtained by the Times Herald stated bruises were found on his body and cause of death was ruled a homicide.

More: A 3-year-old died six years ago. Here's what a police report says about the investigation.

More: 3-year-old Matthew Maison died 2 years ago. Here is what we do and don't know.

In the years since, however, no charges have been filed, leaving the investigation into his death in limbo.

St. Clair County Prosecutor Michael Wendling has said he had reviewed the results of an investigation into Matthew's death, but determined the evidence was not strong enough to charge any individual person for his death. Wendling said he would move forward with a criminal case if an investigation were resubmitted and met his standards.

It's an assessment Amy and her husband, David Maison, disagree with. The couple recently reviewed a St. Clair County Sheriff's Office investigation into Matthew's death and have said they believe there is enough evidence to take the case to trial.

Passersby honked in support of the protesters. The event had been planned online, originally for March before being delayed due to the weather.

Several people joined the protest calling for a prosecution in Matthew Maison's death on April 6, 2024.

Matthew's relatives have also been petitioning Michigan State Police to start their own investigation into his death, arguing a fresh review of the investigation could help the case progress.

Rita Williams, a friend of the family who has helped them manage social media account in support of their call for prosecution, said their Facebook group has nearly doubled in membership from about 115 members in March to about 220, with engagement much higher than it was before.

"We're here to remind people that Matthew deserves justice just like anyone," Williams said as she spoke to viewers online via a livestream. "Matthew does not deserve to be forgotten."

Contact Johnathan Hogan at jhogan@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Protestors at Pine Grove Park demand justice for Matthew Maison