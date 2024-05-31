Protestors gather near Mar-a-Lago Thursday after jury convicts Trump in hush money trial

A Manhattan jury found former President Donald Trump guilty on 34 felony counts in his criminal hush money trial Thursday.

The former president had been charged with falsifying business records to conceal payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

A man holds up a sign near Mar-a-Lago on May 30, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida after former President Donald Trump was found guilty on all counts in his New York criminal hush money trial.

Jurors reached their verdict at the end of their second day of deliberation.

The verdict sparked an immediate reaction from fans and critics of the former president who gathered along the Southern Boulevard bridge near his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach.

By 6:30 p.m., a small gathering of Trump supporters were protesting the verdict by waving flags and honking horns. Some were trading insults with critics of the former president.

Leona Mangan, a retiree from West Palm Beach, decried Thursday's verdict.

"If we can't have a fair election or a fair trial, then we're just like all the other third-world countries," she said. "You can vote in Communism, but you can't vote it out."

Maria Korynsel, of Juno Beach, called the verdict "illegitimate."

"What they've done today is taken our Constitution and lit it on fire," she said, while pulling a copy of the Constitution out of her pocket. "Patriots all around the world aren't going to tolerate it anymore."

Maria Korynsel dances near Mar-a-Lago on May 30, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida after former President Donald Trump was found guilty on all counts in his New York criminal hush money trial.

Korynsel said she and other Trump supporters showed up to Mar-a-Lago "impulsively" after the verdict was announced.

She was joined there by Debbie Macchia, of Boynton Beach, who led chants in support of the former president.

One vehicle decorated in Trump paraphernalia blared the conservative talk radio station OANN from a loudspeaker mounted on the roof.

A smaller group of the former president's critics expressed support for the verdict Thursday.

One of them, who described herself as a fourth-generation Palm Beacher, said she came out to show that not all Palm Beach residents are supportive of Trump and his policies.

People wave flags and hold signs near Mar-a-Lago Thursday in Palm Beach after former President Donald Trump was found guilty on all counts in his New York criminal hush money trial.

"They have curse words, profanity and guns on their signs," she said. "We just have facts on ours. Even though we don't have flags as big and tall as theirs, we still need to come out and show our presence."

Palm Beach Police officers kept an eye on the protestors.

Earlier in the evening, department spokesperson Capt. William Rothrock told the Daily News that they were prepared in the wake of the verdict.

"We are monitoring the situation and responding as needed," he said.

The Florida GOP issued a statement on the verdict, calling it a "political witch hunt."

"From a corrupt District Attorney to a rigged judge making a mockery of our judicial system, President Trump's guilty verdict comes as no surprise," chairman Evan Power said. "Trump Derangement Syndrome was alive and well in that New York courtroom, but here in the real world, Donald Trump's support only grows stronger."

Judge Juan Merchan set a sentencing hearing for July 11. Trump's sentence is up to the judge, and it could include prison time or probation.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Trump supporters, critics gather near Mar-a-Lago after guilty verdict