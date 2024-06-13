Protestors arrested at Congressional Baseball Game in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police arrested multiple protestors with the Climate Defiance for rushing onto the field at the Congressional Baseball Game Tuesday night.

U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) said officers arrested eight people who tried to protest on the baseball field during the game.

Call Your Mother bagel shop fighting to stay open in Georgetown

Those eight protestors were federally charged with interference with a member of the USCP. A spokesperson with USCP, said the federal charges are due to the officers’ duty to protect the members of Congress and the protestors “attempted to interfere with that mission.”

Climate Defiance said in a post on the X platform that it was “unconscionable.”

“Congress sends billions of public $$ to subsidize deadly fossil fuels — but the police are tackling us instead,” Climate Defiance stated in the post.

The Congressional Baseball Game is an annual event where members of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate gather to play and raise money for charities around D.C.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.