    1 / 19

    Protesting the Dakota Access pipeline, Native Americans march on Washington, D.C.

    Protesters march during a demonstration against the Dakota Access Pipeline on March 10, 2017 in Washington, DC. Thousands of protesters and members of Native nations marched in Washington DC to oppose the construction of the proposed 1,172 Dakota Access Pipeline that runs within a half-mile of the Standing Rock Sioux reservation in North Dakota. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

    Protesting the Dakota Access pipeline, Native Americans march on Washington, D.C.

    Yahoo News Photo Staff

    American Indians and their supporters are rallying in Washington against continued construction of the disputed Dakota Access pipeline.

    A federal judge this week declined to halt construction of the final section of the $3.8 billion pipeline, meaning oil could begin flowing through it as early as next week.

    The Standing Rock Sioux and other tribes have tried to stop the pipeline, saying it threatens their sovereignty, religious rights and water supply. The final, disputed section of the pipeline would pass under a reservoir that provides water to tribal reservations. The pipeline itself is not on tribal land.

    On Friday, protesters marched from the Army Corps of Engineers headquarters to the White House. With the encouragement of President Donald Trump’s administration, the Army authorized construction of the pipeline to start again. That move canceled an environmental study ordered under the administration of President Barack Obama. (AP)

    See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Tumblr.
    ___