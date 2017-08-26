Protesters turn out in San Francisco despite canceled ‘alt-right’ rally

Hundreds of counterprotesters gathered near a barricaded San Francisco park Saturday despite the cancellation of a free speech rally that city leaders feared could draw right-wing extremists.

The planned gathering by Patriot Prayer had been the centerpiece of a weekend of protests in the Bay Area that had raised concern among police and elected officials two weeks after right-wing activists, including neo-Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan, fought with anti-racism protesters in the streets of Charlottesville, Va.

Patriot Prayer founder Joey Gibson, who has denied that his group is extremist or white nationalist, wrote on Facebook Saturday he would hold an indoor news conference and show up at random spots in the city to talk to residents. (Reuters)

