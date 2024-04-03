Protesters rally in front of the Falls County Sheriffs office , hoping to gain the attention of Sheriff Joe Lopez
Many startups are hoping that the gradual opening of an IPO window and the prospect of interest rate cuts later this year will finally encourage VCs to be less stingy with their capital. In Q1, U.S. VC funds raised only $9.3 billion, according to PitchBook data. At this pace, VC fundraising will end 2024 at just above $37 billion, the lowest capital raised since 2013 and a 54% decline from last year.
The warm-weather staple comes in 30 colors — snap it up while it's nearly 40% off.
Investors looked ahead to a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell amid worries that interest rates will stay higher for longer.
Houston's play-in hopes are hanging on by a thread, but the franchise has exceeded expectations this season and now has an intriguing future ahead.
Clifford, 62, is in his second tour with Charlotte.
Polestar, with a revamped ownership structure and new funding in place, is hoping two new SUVs get the brand back on track.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. Kathi Vidal is an American intellectual property lawyer and former engineer who serves as Director of the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Vidal began her career as an engineer for General Electric and Lockheed Martin, working in the areas of AI, software engineering and circuitry.
Smelley was stranded miles from shore in the Gulf of Mexico for nearly 12 hours before he was rescued.
The Royals are still looking for a new stadium.
Angie Harmon says her family is "traumatized" and "devastated" after an Instacart driver shot and killed her dog. The man claimed self-defense to police.
Investors are growing gloomy about the chances the Fed will delay a rate cut until the second half of the year.
Turkey has gained a well-earned reputation as being a veritable cauldron of mobile games startups, leading to the rise of VCs dedicated to the sector. The latest to join this coterie is Laton Ventures, a new gaming-focused VC that has raised a $35 million fund. Founding partner — and solo GP — Görkem Türk says he's aiming to build a bridge between the Turkish gaming ecosystem and the rest of the world, investing in the pre-seed and seed stages.
The NHTSA blames distraction, intoxicated drivers, no seatbelts, and speeding for the stubbornly high number of traffic deaths.
Tech gadgets for the win! Find out which ones I'd sell my soul to keep.
Cadillac killed the entry-level trim for the 2025 CT5, sending its base price up by $9,200. The remaining trims climb by at least $4,500.
A warrant for Sutton's arrest was issued more than three weeks ago.
Yes, the Dodgers have three MVPs atop their lineup, but it's the depth of their offense that will give opposing pitchers nightmares.
US stocks looked set to kick off 2024's second quarter right where they left off the first quarter.
Ultra-processed foods is a huge category and not all of those foods are unhealthy. Experts explain.
Truist mortgages come with down payment assistance and lender credits for certain borrowers, and they have several types of loans. Find your Truist mortgage rate.