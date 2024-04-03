Protesters rally in front of the Falls County Sheriffs office , hoping to gain the attention of Sheriff Joe Lopez

TechCrunch

Many startups are hoping that the gradual opening of an IPO window and the prospect of interest rate cuts later this year will finally encourage VCs to be less stingy with their capital. In Q1, U.S. VC funds raised only $9.3 billion, according to PitchBook data. At this pace, VC fundraising will end 2024 at just above $37 billion, the lowest capital raised since 2013 and a 54% decline from last year.