What do protesters at Miami University want? What has the university said? What to know

Over the past week, universities across the nation have been at the center of pro-Palestine protests in which students have organized marches and encampments to demonstrate solidarity for an end to Israel's war in Gaza.

In Ohio, protests have been reported at Ohio State University, Case Western Reserve University and most recently, Miami University in Oxford. The protest began Thursday evening with a march and concluded with an encampment at the University Seal, located right in the heart of campus outside of Roudebush Hall.

Here's everything we know about the protest as of Friday evening:

Students began setting up an encampment on the Miami University campus Thursday night, May 2, 2024, as part of a protest to "show solidarity and demand the university disclose and divest its funds from the extremist Israeli genocide of Palestinians."

Are protests allowed at Miami University?

Students are allowed to protest and march in outdoor areas of the campus. However, protests cannot disrupt teaching, research or previously scheduled events.

Are non-students protesting?

Miami University Students for Justice in Palestine, a student group that describes itself on social media as connected to the university, organized the pro-Palestine march and encampment. They were also joined by the university's chapter of the Young Democratic Socialists of America, according to a statement from the university.

According to university rules, non-students can only demonstrate on campus perimeter sidewalks designated by Miami, and have to comply with the same rule as staff and students.

What are the protesters demanding?

According to a statement from the Students For Justice in Palestine, the protest is to demand that Miami University disclose and divest its funds from companies involved in the "perpetuation of this genocide."

More specifically, they want the university to stop investing in companies that do business with Israel.

"Miami students are joining together in solidarity to demand our university to disclose and divest its funds from the extremist Israeli genocide of Palestinians," the statement reads.

The student group met with Miami University President Gregory Crawford on Wednesday, a day before Thursday's protest, to present their demands of disclosure and divestment. However, their efforts were mostly unsuccessful, according to the statement from Student for Justice in Palestine.

What has the university said?

Shortly after the protesters had set up the encampment Thursday, Miami University issued a statement:

"The safety of our students is Miami University’s top priority, and that priority will guide university actions in this unfolding situation. Students for Justice for Palestine, a student organization, held a march this evening (May 2), and were joined by the Young Democratic Socialists of America. As with any demonstration, university staff have been present to maintain student safety and ensure that university policy is followed. Unfortunately, participants have chosen not to follow university policy. Those present have been informed that they are currently violating policy and must come into compliance."

A number of protesters stayed at the encampment overnight and some are still there as of Friday afternoon.

The university issued a second statement Friday, saying the student organizations that set up the unauthorized encampment have since come into compliance with the university's policy.

"Encampments create the need to provide continuous safety and security resources, which can divert these important resources away from the rest of our community," the statement reads. "They can interfere with students’ ability to attend classes and prepare for finals and can strain the resources and facilities of the buildings located nearby. We continue to prioritize providing support and care for all of our students. Throughout this year, members of our student life staff have been in regular contact with students and student organizations discussing their concerns and supporting their well-being. We will continue to do so."

What can't protesters do?

Protesters are not allowed to use amplified sound, create temporary structures or leave behind literature. Miami also imposes safety measures, such as restrictions on campfires and outdoor camping.

Can Miami University have protesters arrested?

Demonstrations that block traffic or pedestrians, prevent access to a building or space, prevent a space from being used for its intended purpose or disrupt school activities could lead to an arrest, Miami's website states.

Was there any opposition to the protest?

Enquirer media partner Fox19 reported that a group of Jewish students gathered across from the encampment in opposition. As of Friday evening, there were no reported clashes between any of the opposing groups.

Hillel, a Jewish student group at Miami University, said in a statement on social media that it is aware of the protest and is continuing to provide support to Jewish students.

"We are hopeful that the protest will be peaceful and that Miami affiliates will eschew the antisemetic language and incidents that have happened on other campuses," the statement reads. "Our top priority is the physical and emotional safety of our students − first, foremost, and always."

"While students have a right to protest, they do not have a right to intimidate or threaten Jewish and Israeli students − their classmates, peers, and for some, fellow Jews − who may have different viewpoints," Hillel added in their statement.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: What to know about pro-Palestine protests at Miami University in Ohio