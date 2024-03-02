Protesters gather in Salem about undoing Measure 110

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Opponents of recriminalizing certain drugs gathered outside the Oregon Capitol Saturday afternoon, protesting the Oregon Senate’s recent passing of HB 4002, which is on its way to Gov. Tina Kotek’s desk.

The bill passed through the Oregon House earlier this week. Hard drugs were decriminalized after voters approved Measure 110 back in 2020, but the rollout has been widely criticized.

This new bill would essentially give people the choice between being charged and treatment when they are caught carrying drugs like fentanyl and meth. Treatment would include completing a behavioral health screening and participating in a “deflection program” in order to sidestep fines.

Those with the grassroots organization Unite Oregon say the goal of Saturday’s Rally for Decriminalization is “to highlight the visibility of marginalized Black and Brown communities that have been sidelined in discussions surrounding the legislation.”

The organization – led by people of color, immigrants, refugees and those facing poverty – also emphasizes how this recriminalization will exacerbate already existing concerns that people of color – in particular Black and Latino Americans – will continue to face higher rates of criminalization and lengthier prison sentences for these crimes compared to white people.

“We immediately assumed that [The Senate] would take the bill back and work on it a little bit more,” said Unite Oregon’s Policy Director Gloria Ochoa-Sandoval. “Because there was no world in which we thought it would be appropriate to move forward when you’re told that a bill will have a racist impact and disproportionate impact on our communities and our lives. But they proceeded, they continued.”

The bill now goes to Oregon Governor Tina Kotek’s desk, where she will elect to sign it or veto it.



