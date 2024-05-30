Protesters face off outside courthouse as Trump awaits hush money trial verdict

Protesters awaiting a verdict in Donald Trump’s hush money trial clashed Thursday outside the Manhattan courthouse, where a supporter of the former president ripped a sign from a demonstrator’s hand.

“Go to hell b—-h,” one Trump supporter screeched as chaos erupted across the street from the Lower Manhattan courthouse. “Knocker her down. Get out of, here b—h.”

“Tear those signs up,” added another.

The demonstrator was carrying multiple signs that ended up getting snatched away and ripped apart by angry Trump supporters.

The demonstrator had signs that said “Trump lies all the time” and “Trump is the definition of depravity.”.

The demonstrator was soon removed from the park by police.

A man holding up a pride Trump flag — “Trump Pride Save America described the incident’” — said some of the demonstrators got out of line.

“They said some anti-gay s–t and then they were escorted out of here by police and now have the audacity to return, so we are not taking it anymore,” he said. “We are not going to put up with that bulls–t from that side of the fence. If you thought January 6th was bad, wait until we get through with you, Biden.”

Another scuffle between a Trump supporter and a Trump critic broke out a few minutes later.

A man holding a black “F–k Biden” sign got into the face of another demonstrator.

“You’re a loser,” the demonstrator said.

“F–k out of here, you’re a loser!” the Trump supporter shouted back.

Protester Nadine Seiler, 59, came all the way from Maryland to voice her impatience with the jury deliberations.

“Convict Trump already,” her sign stated.

“I do feel there’s a lot of evidence to support the covering up of the general election and hopefully the jurors see that and come to a complete picture,” she told the Daily News. “I’m just hoping for the best that he is convicted and the right outcome happens.”

Lily Kui, a Trump supporter from Delaware, couldn’t disagree more.

“This is the second time I’m in New York,” she said. “They’re making up stories. We people here love Trump.”

A supporter in a Make America Great Again hat said the trial is standing in the way of democracy.

“I hope the outcome is for the president to be a free man and to be a better America and a better world, better society for the younger generation,” he said.

“We have to have a country of morals and laws and dignity and respect and if we are a country and we don’t have that stuff we are going to fail.”