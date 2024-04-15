Protesters demand Georgia government withdraw proposed 'Russian law'

The opposition has compared the bill to repressive Russian legislation [Getty Images]

Thousands of people demonstrated in the Georgian capital Tbilisi on Monday demanding the withdrawal of a controversial "foreign influence" bill they say is inspired by authoritarian laws neighbouring Russia uses to crush dissent.

"No to the Russian law," chanted thousands of protesters outside parliament, many waving EU and Georgian flags.

A previous attempt by the government to introduce a "foreign agents" bill was abandoned in the face of mass street protests last year.

But this month, the government announced it would reintroduce the legislation, renaming it a bill on the "transparency of foreign influence."

Outside parliament, 23-year old Marisha said: "We are fighting for our freedom," as she held a long stick with the Georgian flag hoisted on top.

"We want to have a bright future, and I think it's the responsibility of every person who lives in this county to come out."

Protestors demanded the "foreign agent" law be withdrawn [BBC]

The bill would require non-governmental organisations and media outlets that receive more than 20% of their funding from abroad to register as an "organisation serving the interests of a foreign power".

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said the proposed law was needed to ensure the financial transparency of grant recipients.

But opposition parties and independent journalists have said the bill is an attempt to crush critical voices in Georgia and sabotage the country's chances of joining the EU. They have said it mirrors similar legislation introduced by Russian President Vladimir Putin in his country.

"Georgia will not surrender to re-Sovietisation!" pro-Western President Salome Zurabishvili wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Georgian government has rejected any comparison to the Russian legislation.

"I agree that no Russian laws should be adopted in Georgia," Georgian Dream's parliamentary leader Mamuka Mdinaradze said during a parliamentary debate on Monday. Shortly after he was punched in the face by opposition MP Aleko Elisashvili while speaking at the despatch box, triggering a brawl in parliament.

Opposition politician Zurab Japaridze of the libertarian Girchi - More Freedom party claimed that Georgian Dream was scared of losing power.

The party currently holds a majority in parliament but the country is gearing up for parliamentary elections later this year.

"We have to implement reforms in judiciary, electoral system, anti-corruption, de-oligarchisation. This is what the West is asking us to do in order to join the EU and Nato," Mr Japaridze said.

"But if [the government] implements these reforms it will lose power. So they decided to get rid of all civil society and critical media and stay in power forever, like Putin in Russia."

Opposition MP Mr Elisashvili, with visible bruises on his forehead, which he claimed he sustained from being badly beaten up by pro-government MPs, later said outside parliament: "We will not be Russia! They are shamelessly dragging us to Russia. It won't happen."

The proposed "foreign influence" bill has been strongly condemned by both the EU and the US. Both have said it is incompatible with the country's stated aim of EU integration.

A 2023 poll found that more than 80% of Georgia's 3.7 million population supported joining the EU.

Last December, the EU granted Georgia candidate status, subject to extensive negotiations on topics including democratic norms.