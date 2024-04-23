Protesters arrested at NYU as universities confront pro-Palestinian demonstrations

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators speak in the main quad at Columbia University in New York on Monday. Columbia University announced that classes would be held remotely starting Monday, as pro-Palestinian protests continued for the sixth day on the school's campus. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

April 23 (UPI) -- A number of protesters who had descended upon New York University on Monday were arrested by police, the school and authorities said, as universities across the country struggle to confront pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

Some 50 protesters had begun demonstrating on Gould Plaza in front of NYU's business school Monday morning in Manhattan. The school said in a statement it was not notified of the demonstration nor had given it authorization, but allowed it to continue because "high among the university's aims was to avoid any escalation or violence."

The school erected barriers and made clear that no additional protesters would be permitted to join.

Monday afternoon, additional protesters, some the university believes are not affiliated with it, breached the barriers in violation of its previous order and multiple university rules.

"We witnessed disorderly, disruptive and antagonizing behavior that has interfered with the safety and security of our community, and that demonstrated how quickly a demonstration can get out of control or people can get hurt," NYU spokesman John Beckman said in a statement.

"At one point, we explained to the protesters that they needed to disband in an hour, and there would be no adverse consequences."

When they refused to leave, the school called the New York City Police Department for assistance.

NYPD Deputy Commission Kaz Daughtry released a redacted copy of the written request from NYU online that says that after ignoring requests to leave the campus, the school considered all protesters occupying Gould Place to be trespassers.

Daughtry said officers responded without delay and dispersed the crowd, making "numerous arrests as necessary."

"There is a pattern of behavior occurring on campuses across our nation, in which individuals attempt to occupy a space in defiance of school policy. Rest assured, in NYC the NYPD stands ready to address these prohibited and subsequently illegal actions whenever we are called upon," Daughtry said.

The arrests come as universities across the country struggle with pro-Palestinian protests.

Earlier Monday, dozens of protesters were arrested at Connecticut's Yale University, which follows more than 108 protesters arrested Thursday at Columbia University in Manhattan.

Ahead of classes at Columbia on Monday, its president, Minouche Shafik, announced that instruction would be held online for the day out of safety concerns.