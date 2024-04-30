Protesters arrested on college campuses as 'physical altercations' break out at UCLA

A pro-Palestinian encampment is seen Sunday in the shadow of Royce Hall on UCLA's campus. "Physical altercations" broke out over the weekend when pro-Israeli activists held a counter rally in proximity of the encampment. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

April 29 (UPI) -- As protests over Israel's war in Gaza engulf universities across the country, hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters -- occupying encampments on dozens of campuses -- are now facing arrest.

On Monday, UCLA was forced to step-up security around an encampment of 50 tents on Royce Quad after "physical altercations" broke out between pro-Israel demonstrators and pro-Palestinian protesters, who are calling for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, and ordering UCLA to divest all interests in Israel.

On Sunday, pro-Israel demonstrators held a large rally next to the encampment, which was erected Thursday, waving U.S. and Israeli flags. The group said they organized the counterprotest "in support of Jewish students" and to "rise up against hatred and anti-Semitism." While there were several scuffles, no one was injured.

"As an institution of higher education, we stand firmly for the idea that even when we disagree, we must still engage respectfully and recognize one another's humanity," UCLA spokesperson Mary Osaka said in a statement. "We are dismayed that certain individuals instead chose to jeopardize the physical safety of the community. We have since instituted additional security measures and increased the numbers of our safety team members on site."

Across town, the University of Southern California reopened its campus Sunday after closing a day earlier due to the protests and vandalism. More than 90 protesters have been arrested at USC, which has canceled its main graduation ceremony.

At the University of Texas in Austin, more than 100 pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested Monday, as police pepper-sprayed a crowd that was blocking police vehicles from leaving the campus. After dozens of arrests last week, Monday's protesters set up a surprise encampment on the campus' South Mall in what police viewed as an escalation. According to the University of Texas, most of those arrested are not believed to be affiliated with the school.

Nine people were arrested Monday evening at the University of Florida in a clear violation over encampments and protests.

"They knew the rules, they broke the rules and they'll face the consequences," Steve Orlando, UF spokesperson said in a statement.

Two Ivy League schools have started to suspend protesters. Columbia said it began suspending students who violated Monday's deadline to vacate the encampment at the center of campus. According to administrators, those students who are suspended will not be allowed into university buildings and will not be eligible to complete the semester or graduate.

Columbia Vice President of Public Affairs Ben Chang said the encampment must be cleared "to reassure our community who are trying to make plans that we will indeed hold a commencement" for the university's 15,000 graduates.

Cornell University said Monday it was also suspending student protesters who refused to move to another location.

"Since last Thursday, we have tried to engage thoughtfully with the participants, and will try to continue to do so," said Cornell president Martha E. Pollack, who added the protesters set-up the encampment by requesting permission for an art installation, which was "dishonest in their request."

"We need to soon get a resolution that respects our policies, promotes the public health and safety of the community, and preserves the rights of all to do their work."