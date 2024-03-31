Protest in Springfield to call for ceasefire in Gaza
Protesters took to the streets of Springfield to call for a ceasefire in Gaza on Saturday.
Protesters took to the streets of Springfield to call for a ceasefire in Gaza on Saturday.
The United States ended decades of stalwart support for Israel in the United Nations Security Council on Thursday, submitting a draft resolution that calls for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
Four things to know about the Israel-Hamas war as the holy month of Ramadan begins for Palestinian Muslims in Gaza with no ceasefire.
Behind a career night from freshman Jarin Stevenson, and a late surge from Mark Sears, Alabama is now headed to Phoenix.
USC got a sweat, but advanced to the Elite Eight. Watkins scored nine straight fourth-quarter points in a 30-point effort.
Teams are always trying to come up with something new for their World Series rings.
Minnesota State won both the men’s and women’s Division II national championships this spring, something that hasn't happened in 40 years.
Rhys Hoskins had a big day for the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, continuing his grudge match against the New York Mets.
With stocks off to their best start in five years, many strategists on Wall Street still make a case for the S&P 500 to keep chugging higher.
Save over 60% on these moisture-proof, breathable, stackable space-savers that 14,000+ shoppers go bonkers over.
Instagram is working on a feature called Blend, a private feed of Reels for two people. It's testing the option internally only for now.
A 2012 Fiat 500 in a Colorado wrecking yard.
With Opening Day 2024 in the rearview mirror, fantasy analyst Scott Pianowski delivers his early observations.
'Use it instead of dry shampoo or hairspray,' says the actress of the product, also loved by Meghan Markle and Brooke Shields.
The New York Times reports that Israel’s military intelligence has been using an experimental facial recognition program in Gaza that’s misidentified civilians as having ties to Hamas.
Albert took over Rapinoe's No. 15 jersey number this year.
Snapchat has a new AI-powered perk for subscribers: Bitmoji versions of your pet
Kim Kardashian may be the founder of Skims, but she's no longer the sole face of the brand.
MMA is governed by a life cycle that is as brutal as it is brief. Weidman, 39, knows his career is winding down, but he's not done yet.
The creamy sage color will instantly become a favorite.
Google.org, Google's charitable wing, is launching a new program to help fund nonprofits developing tech that leverages generative AI. Called Google.org Accelerator: Generative AI, the program is to be funded by $20 million in grants and include 21 nonprofits to start, including Quill.org, a company creating AI-powered tools for student writing feedback, and World Bank, which is building a generative AI app to make development research more accessible. In addition to funding, nonprofits in the six-month accelerator program will get access to technical training, workshops, mentors and guidance from an "AI coach."