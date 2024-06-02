Protest begins at University of Pittsburgh, Cathedral of Learning closed

A protest has begun at the University of Pittsburgh.

Protesters gathered outside the Cathedral of Learning just before 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Some tents have been set up on the lawn outside of the cathedral.

At 7:21 p.m. Pitt Police said the Cathedral of Learning and WPU would be closed until further notice. They also believe traffic will be impacted near Forbes Avenue and Bigelow Blvd.

Protesters say they stand with the people of Palestine.

They are calling for the University of Pittsburgh to sever any ties with Israel or companies promoting the Israel-Hamas War.

View the document below for a full list of demands from the protesters.

Channel 11 has reached out to the University of Pittsburgh for comment and is waiting for a response.

The war began on Oct. 7 after Hamas attacked Israel’s Southern border and around 1,200 people were killed. Over 36,430 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza by Israel’s offensive, the Gaza Health Ministry reports. It does not differentiate between civilians and combatants.

