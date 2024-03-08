‘He was my protector’: Vigil kept for slain mail carrier

WARREN, Ohio (WJW) — Family, friends and coworkers gathered outside the Warren Post Office on Thursday night to honor the life of Jonte Davis.

“He was a great brother, a great son, a great person,” said his sister Ashley Cobb.

Davis, a mail carrier, was shot and killed Saturday afternoon on Olive Avenue in what investigators are calling a targeted attack.

Davis was inside his U.S. postal van when he was shot.

“It was an unjust crime. He didn’t deserve it,” said Cobb.

His family said Davis was a father of 10 children. He served in the Army and had a few different jobs before ending up at the post office.

“I was at his house the Thursday before he was killed. We were going to go out to celebrate him being a regular at the post office,” said another sister, Destiny Cobb.

His family said he had been at the post office less than a year but that he loved the job and was excited about his future there.

“He was my protector, and now I don’t have that anymore,” said Ashley.

Police said they believe the suspect knew Davis.

The U.S. Postal Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are assisting with this ongoing investigation.

