Protective Mama Bear Charges, Attacks Truck Head-On in Wild Video

Social media has been abuzz with debate about if you'd rather run into a man or a bear in the wild. After a recent harrowing experience in the forest caught on video, two foragers in Japan might opt for the man.

Video shared by Nippon TV News 24 Japan documented what happened. The two explorers in rural Hokkaido faced down an angry brown bear on a woodland road in a mini truck. They were driving the vehicle when the bear suddenly appeared from the side of the road in a clearly agitated state. It wasted no time in charging toward the truck with all its might, attacking head-on, cracking the windshield, and nearly ripping off one of the wipers.

The men tried to escape right away, but the bear chased after the truck while they tried to get away. According to Nippon TV News, the men unknowingly drove their truck between the mama bear and her cubs as she seemingly crossed the road before her cubs could, leaving a gap for the vehicle to pass through.

The mother's natural instincts likely kicked in as she was defending her cubs from a perceived threat. The drivers simply found themselves in the wrong place at the wrong time. Needless to say they're probably counting their blessings that they were in a metal vehicle.

Regardless, it's probably best to stay prepared with bear spray if you're going to venture out into the wilderness just in case.