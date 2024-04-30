‘Protecting Places of Worship’ session set in Davenport

The Davenport Civil Rights Commission, in collaboration with the Department of Justice Community Relations Service (CRS), has announced the launch of the Protecting Places of Worship Initiative, a news release says. The initiative aims to provide comprehensive support and resources to ensure the safety and security of places of worship across the Illinois and Iowa Quad Cities.

In recent years, incidents targeting places of worship have unfortunately become increasingly common, posing threats to the safety and well-being of congregants and communities as a whole. Recognizing the importance of safeguarding these sacred spaces, the Davenport Civil Rights Commission and CRS have joined forces to address this pressing issue, the release says.

The event will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at the RiverCenter Mississippi Hall East (next to Hotel

Blackhawk,) 136 E. River Drive, Davenport.

Through the Protecting Places of Worship Initiative, the Davenport Civil Rights Commission and CRS will offer a range of services including:

Risk assessments : Conducting comprehensive risk assessments to identify potential vulnerabilities and develop tailored security plans for each place of worship.

Training and education : Providing training sessions and educational resources on security protocols, emergency response procedures, and conflict resolution strategies for clergy members, staff, and volunteers.

Community engagement: Facilitating dialogues and fostering partnerships between religious leaders, law enforcement agencies, and community organizations to promote understanding, collaboration, and mutual support.

Crisis intervention: Offering immediate assistance and support in the aftermath of incidents targeting places of worship, including crisis counseling and coordination with law enforcement agencies.

“We are deeply committed to ensuring that all individuals can worship freely and without fear,” said Civil Rights Commission Director Latrice Lacey. “By partnering with the Department of Justice Community Relations Service, we are taking proactive steps to enhance the safety and security of places of worship and protect the fundamental right to religious freedom.”

For more information about the Protecting Places of Worship Initiative or to get involved, contact the Davenport Civil Rights Commission at 563-326-7888 or Latrice.Lacey@davenportiowa.com

About the Davenport Civil Rights Commission

The Davenport Civil Rights Commission is a civil rights law enforcement agency providing neutral investigations of alleged civil rights violations.

About the Department of Justice Community Relations Service (CRS)

The Department of Justice Community Relations Service (CRS) is the department’s “peacemaker” for community conflicts and tensions arising from differences of race, color, national origin, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, or disability.





