Protecting children online begins with equipping parents

Just like every child in America, South Carolina children are being exposed to harmful material online every day.

Whether on their smartphones, tablets, or even their school-assigned devices, online safety for minors has become one of the most critical concerns for parents.

With reports noting that teens are spending eight and a half hours on screens per day, it’s time for federal lawmakers to create sensible and meaningful legislation to equip parents to protect their children’s minds and futures from those who want to harm them.

This crisis gained momentum on Capitol Hill with the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) when, after two years of working together on a bipartisan solution, legislation was introduced by Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee.

Sadly, members unveiled new language that would usurp states’ rights and instead empower Washington bureaucrats of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to oversee the implementation.

While I appreciate the work that has already been done, Congress is using this crisis to gain more power and control over “We the People.”

With their language, they remove a crucial element of the bill needed to ensure our children are protected — giving state attorneys general the power to enforce the duty of care provision within the bill. Instead, the revised KOSA provides greater authority and enforcement to bureaucrats to implement their own agenda on our children.

South Carolinians have proven time and time again that we know what’s best for ourselves and our families.

Attorney General Alan Wilson has done a great job fighting for the best interests of our citizens and should be allowed to continue to do so. He is best positioned to make decisions that put our children’s well-being first, not the Biden-appointed bureaucrats who are detached from real life in America.

Prioritizing parents, addressing their concerns, and empowering the state attorneys general should be at the center of any federal legislation on this issue, not federal agencies. It’s imperative both parties come together to put forth a commonsense, families-first solution.

In a recent Pew Research study, 76% of parents shared that managing how much time their teen spends on their phone is an important or top priority. With teens especially spending more and more time scrolling and googling, it is becoming much more challenging for parents to manage what their children are exposed to, with 46% of parents noting it’s “hard.”

The Pew Research study also noted that today 95% of teens have access to a smartphone with 38% of them admitting they spend entirely too much time on their phones. Teens said they felt happy (74%) or peaceful (72%) when they were away from their phones.

The legislation Congress should pass must apply commonsense measures such as requiring parental consent in the app store. This would give the parent adequate time to review what the app is about, what it promotes, and if it’s appropriate before consenting to their child downloading it.

Providing online safeguards not only protects children from predators and other dangers, but it also fosters positive and necessary conversations between parents and their children, which is always time well spent.

