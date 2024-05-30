Protecting animals at the Gulf Coast Zoo & your pets at home

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — We talk a lot about people prepping for hurricanes, but do not forget about your animals!

Before we get into how to prep your pets at home, let’s take a look back at how the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo did something no other zoo has done before.

20 years ago, Ivan made landfall in Gulf Shores. Some evacuated and some rode out the storm. At this time, the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo was located right at the coastline and was in Ivan’s direct path. Zoo employees knew they had to evacuate the animals to keep them safe.

“The animals were all crated up, put into various size crates and put onto semi trucks and trailers and a variety of vehicles,” Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo Executive Director Joel Hamilton said.

The 265 animals made the trek further inland to stay at zoo employee homes.

The zoo ended up being heavily damaged and under 14 feet of water in Ivan’s wake. Not one animal was harmed thanks to the zoo employees that evacuated them. In the time between Ivan and Sally, the zoo was able to obtain a piece of property and funding to build a new zoo further inland. It was built with specific holding areas to protect the animals from hurricanes. It opened in March 2020. Sally made landfall just a few months later. All of the animals stayed safe and sound.

Let’s say you don’t have any zoo animals around your house. How do you prep your pets at home?

“Have identification of your pet. Your cat, your dog. Picture ID. Microchip is great,” Dr. Adam Langston, Owner of Langston Animal Hospital, said.

Also remember vaccine records, medications, and two weeks’ worth of food and water. Even if you are evacuating, have a place to go ahead of time and make sure they accept pets.

When our next hurricane bears down, don’t forget about your animals, so your house does not become a zoo!

