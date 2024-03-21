Protected Time Off Act: Bill would give 27 million more Americans PTO
Some Democratic lawmakers on Capitol Hill are introducing a bill to ensure all Americans get two weeks of paid vacation every year. You've earned it and it's a right everyone should have in this country," Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas.) said. As many as 27 million Americans don't have access to paid time off. Texas Congressman Greg Casar and Rhode Island's Seth Magaziner are co-sponsors of the "Protected Time Off Act." It would give all full-time workers ten paid days off every year. Details: https://ktla.com/news/politics/protected-time-off-act-bill-would-give-27-million-more-americans-pto/