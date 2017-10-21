Protect Yourself Against C. Diff Infections

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

Antibiotics treat infections, but surprisingly, they can cause them, too. In fact, a recent study has found that the number of virulent infections linked to the use of antibiotics has skyrocketed.

The study, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, documents the alarming rise in recurring, hard-to-treat infections caused by the bacterium clostridium difficile, or C. diff. What’s most worrisome is that this deadly bacterium lurks where you’d least expect it to and where it can do a great deal of harm—in hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

How and Where You Get C. Diff

Most people who develop a C. diff infection are taking an antibiotic or took one in the previous few months. In addition to harmful bacteria, antibiotics also destroy the protective bacteria that normally live in the intestines for up to several months. That allows dangerous C. diff bacteria an opportunity to take hold and multiply.

Half of hospitalized patients receive an antibiotic during their stay, according to the CDC, leaving them particularly vulnerable to C. diff. And unless the hospital is scrupulous about hand-washing and disinfection, the bacteria can easily spread from one patient to the next via hospital staff or equipment.

Doctors typically treat infected patients with another antibiotic, one capable of killing C. diff bacteria. But once-reliable antibiotic treatments are no longer working in many cases, according to Lewis's study. More patients have persistent or recurring diarrhea and other symptoms of C. diff for two months or longer, even after being treated with three or more courses of different antibiotics.

The Rise of Fierce Infections and New Treatments

An important contributor to the increase in intractable C. diff infections is likely the overuse of “specific antibiotics, namely fluoroquinolones,” says Clifford McDonald, M.D., associate director for science in the division of healthcare quality promotion at the CDC.

Fluoroquinolones, a category of antibiotics that includes commonly prescribed medications such as Cipro and Levaquin, are known as “broad spectrum” antibiotics because they kill a wide variety of bacteria. Because those antibiotics kill more of your body’s “good” bacteria than more narrowly targeted drugs such as penicillin, they leave you more vulnerable to C. diff.

A recent study published in the medical journal Lancet found that when hospitals in the United Kingdom cut back on prescribing fluoroquinolone antibiotics, the rate of C. diff infections dropped by a whopping 80 percent.

Another contributor to the increased infection rate is the “rise of more virulent strains of C. diff that have a higher recurrence rate,” McDonald says. Overuse of antibiotics also contributes to the development of “superbugs,” bacteria that are immune to multiple types of antibiotics.

Lewis says that this latest research underscores the need to look beyond antibiotics for treating stubborn C. diff infections.

A promising treatment is a fecal microbiota transplant, a procedure in which a doctor places stool from a healthy donor into an infected person’s colon, usually using colonoscopy. The idea is to repopulate the colon with good bacteria to fight off C. diff.

Lewis points out that although the procedure appears to be relatively safe and effective in the short term, “the long-term safety has not been well-studied.”

Still, the Food and Drug Administration found the evidence compelling enough to allow doctors to perform the procedure in C. diff patients with diarrhea and other symptoms that persist after being treated with antibiotics.

Protect Yourself Against C. Diff

Some hospitals do a better job than others stopping the spread of C. diff and other disease-causing germs, says Lisa McGiffert, director of Consumer Reports’ Safe Patient Project.

“To find out if your hospital makes infection prevention a priority, ask the hospital if they have an antibiotic stewardship program, which helps ensure that drugs are used appropriately," says McGiffert. "And do your own due diligence and look at the hospital’s C. diff infection rates to see if they are significantly lower—or higher—than other hospitals."

“The problem is that it can be really hard for consumers to get that information,” she says. To see how hospitals in your community compare in their ability to prevent C. diff infections, check our ratings.

Once you (or family members or friends) are in a hospital, here’s what you can do to reduce your risk of developing a C. diff infection:

Editor's Note: This article and related materials are made possible by a grant from the state Attorney General Consumer and Prescriber Education Grant Program, which is funded by the multistate settlement of consumer-fraud claims regarding the marketing of the prescription drug Neurontin (gabapentin).

Clarificaton: An earlier version of this article attributed the highlighted research to the CDC. In fact, the study published July 4 in the Annals of Internal Medicine was supported by the National Institutes of Health and conducted by researchers at the University of Pennsylvania.

Make sure you really need that antibiotic. If your doctor wants to give you an antibiotic, ask why. Research from the CDC shows that half of antibiotics given in a hospital aren't needed or are the wrong type—a broad-spectrum drug, for example, instead of a more targeted one. If the doctor suspects an infection, he or she should do a rapid culture, if possible, to quickly pinpoint the possible bacteria and prescribe the most effective antibiotic at the lowest dose.

