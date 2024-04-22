Protect your plants! Frost advisory overnight in northern New Jersey

A frost advisory has been put in effect for the state's northern counties that will last throughout the night and into Tuesday morning, according to National Weather Service.

The frost advisory will start at midnight and end at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to take a dramatic dip this evening, reaching even freezing levels in some parts of Northern New Jersey. Frost formation is expected with temperatures dropping to near freezing or even below in some areas.

As spring weather blooms during the day, the NWS warns that anyone who may have their seasonal plants outside to cover them overnight as frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation and could be killed if left uncovered.

Forecast for Tuesday

The National Weather forecast for overnight into Wednesday, April 23, 2024.

After the extreme cold that will occur overnight, temperatures will return to the usual spring warmth during the day. Plenty of sunshine will be in the air as Northern New Jersey will have a high of 65 degrees in the afternoon, according to the NWS.

A light wind will occur during the day reaching as high as 13 miles per hour. After the brutally cold Monday night, temperatures will not come close to freezing on Tuesday with a low of about 48 degrees in the forecast. Clouds will increase, but rain is not expected to start until early on Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Frost advisory in NJ issued, NWS warns to cover plants