Protect the People’s Voice: Local coalition opposes proposed Johnson City Charter changes

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)—A newly formed citizen’s coalition named “Protect the People’s Voice” launched in Johnson City on Saturday to spread the word about proposed changes to the Johnson City Charter, which voters will decide upon in an upcoming Aug. 1 election.

The coalition said it aims to campaign against proposed changes to the city’s charter, including reducing the required readings for ordinances from three to two. In most Tennessee cities, only two readings are required.

Commissioners also want to reduce the number of times the budget must be advertised in the newspaper from two to one and allow the city manager to make temporary employee appointments for longer than 90 days.

Organizing group members hosted a kickoff cookout at Carver Park on Saturday afternoon to discuss the proposed changes and how they would affect residents in the city.

Sylvain Bruni, chair of the Washington County Democratic Party, told News Channel 11 during the kickoff that another proposed change to the city’s charter is moving the municipal election from November to August.

“Another measure is very specifically related to moving the municipal election from November, which is typically a high turnout election, moving that election down to August, when August is actually a very low turnout election, which would mean that our elected officials would be elected by very, very few people.”

Election day is Aug. 1. Early voting runs July 12-27. The deadline to register to vote in this election is July 2.

The coalition advocates to vote NO on all measures: Protect the People’s Voice-Johnson City

More information on the new community-led campaign can be found at protectthepeoplesvoice.org.

