Prostitution crackdown closes 7 massage parlors in Visalia: where are they?

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A prostitution crackdown in Visalia has forced the closure of seven massage parlors in the city, the police department announced Thursday.

Officers say the two-month investigation was to verify their legal operations. Nine locations were investigated, and seven of them were found to be taking part in activities related to prostitution, officers say. All seven employees were arrested on suspicion of charges related to prostitution.

The seven locations were:

Osaka Massage at 332 West Houston.

Green Spa Massage at 517 West Murray

QQ Massage at 3322 S. Mooney

Royal Wellness Spa at 1410 N Ben Maddox

Apple Massage at 143 W Walnut

Royal Health Massage at 400 W Caldwell #A

Beijing Massage at 3112 S Mooney #C

The seven locations were issued a “cease and desist” closure notice.

