Prostitution charge dropped against woman accused in urination case at Route 30 motel

On Nov. 19, 2023, Brittany Abosede engaged in what police charged was an act of prostitution.

Abosede, 34, went to a room at the Days Inn on Route 30 where she met a 66-year-old Harrisburg man named David Butts, who allegedly agreed to pay her $300 to urinate on him. She completed the act and was in the motel parking lot when Butts, armed, approached her car and accused her of stealing his wallet. She denied it and began to drive away. Butts took a shot at her car, striking the rear passenger-side window pillar of her Nissan Rogue.

The bullet allegedly fired by David Butts struck the rear window pillar of Abosede's SUV. Abosede had been charged with prostitution in the incident, but the charge was withdrawn in a plea agreement April 9.

Abosede called 911, and after police arrived and questioned her, she was charged with prostitution and other offenses. Butts, who had left the motel before police arrived, was arrested later and charged with firing a shot at Abosede's car.

On Tuesday, April 9, Abosede appeared in court and under a plea deal with the York County District Attorney's office, pleaded guilty to charge of disorderly conduct and placed on one year of probation. The other charges, including the prostitution charge, were withdrawn.

“We believed this was an appropriate resolution based on the facts," Kyle King, spokesman for the district attorney's office, said Friday.

Abosede could not be reached for comment.

Previously, in an interview, Abosede claimed she had done nothing wrong and had not engaged in prostitution, saying that she did not have what would be considered sexual contact with Butts.

Butts, who was charged with aggravated assault and related charges, remains free on $75,000 bail and faces a court date in May.

