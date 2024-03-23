New Prosser police chief named a month after controversial chief resigns

Prosser has made Sgt. John Markus’ temporary position as the city’s police chief permanent.

He succeeds Jay King who was hired in early March 2023. King resigned in February a month after being placed on paid administrative leave following a January “no confidence” vote from a majority of his officers.

The decision to name Markus to head the Prosser Police Department was announced by Mayor Gary Vegar after a three-week internal review process.

“Selecting a police chief isn’t just about finding someone to enforce laws, it’s a decision about finding the right person for our community that puts honesty, integrity and devotion to duty first and foremost,” Vegar said. “John is a servant leader that loves Prosser and brings trust and stability to the department.”

Prosser Police Sgt. John Markus was honored for 25 years of service in November. He has been named police chief. Prosser Police Department

Markus joined the Prosser Police Department 25 years ago.

He graduated from college in Glendora, Calif., and then served in the U.S. Coast Guard for seven years. He worked as a corrections officer at the Franklin County jail and as a police officer for the city of Wapato before joining the Prosser police force.

His experience with the department has included serving as bike patrol officer, sex offender registration officer, crime scene investigator, SWAT officer, firearms instructor, field training officer and patrol sergeant.

He has received the Washington State Medal of Honor, the city of Prosser Medal of Valor, the Federal Bureau of Investigation Real Heroes Award and the Red Cross Life Saving Medal.

Comments on a Prosser city social media post were positive. People described him as an “amazing role model,” a “solid guy” and the “best man for the job.”

Sebastian Castilleja, who is now a police officer, shared his boyhood memory of watching his father’s arrest for DUI near his Prosser home.

“Once my dad was arrested, Officer Markus drove his patrol car to the house where I was standing outside, got my dad out, and let us hug for a moment,” Casteilleja posted. “I share this because I’ve never forgotten that moment. John has a reputation of doing the right thing and leaving people with their dignity.”

An oath of office ceremony is planned at 7 p.m. at the April 2 City Council meeting. A public meet-and-greet also will be scheduled.