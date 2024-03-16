Prosser paraeducator arrested after deputies find 2,000 fentanyl pills, meth at home

A Prosser educator was arrested this week after police allegedly found thousands of fentanyl pills and hundreds of grams of methamphetamine at her home.

Amy Marie Buxton, 43, was taken into custody Monday by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of manufacturing or possessing a controlled substance with intent to deliver it.

Prosser Superintendent Kim Casey confirmed to that Herald that Buxton has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the police investigation. The district’s website lists Buxton as a paraeducator at Keene-Riverview Elementary School.

Amy Marie Buxton’s photo from the Prosser School District website.

Buxton was released on Wednesday after posting bail on a $10,000 bond, according to court records.

The sheriff’s office said more than 2,000 fentanyl pills and 292 grams of meth were found when investigators searched her home after tracking a stolen car to the home.

Search and arrest

On March 6, deputies located a stolen vehicle at a home on the 14900 block of West Johnson Road, northwest of Prosser, show court documents.

Deputies began to watch the property and spoke to a man who told them he stayed at the home from time to time. They observed Buxton coming and go from the location, which is listed as her address in Washington public records.

Because deputies believed a gun and other items were stolen along with the vehicle, investigators obtained a search warrant for the home. The man they believed was in possession of the vehicle has not yet been arrested.

When searching the home they saw what appeared to be a large amount of meth in plain site in a pan in the kitchen, and requested the scope of the warrant be expanded to look for drugs, said the documents.

In addition to the meth in the kitchen, they found more drugs in a bedroom that appeared to belong to Buxton and the man. There also were multiple baggies apportioned with 2 grams of methamphetamine, as well other drug paraphernalia and scales in the home.

They also found 20 unusued syringes containing what appeared to be heroin, as well as glass jars and a purse containing baggies of methamphetamine, they said.

Buxton is expected back in court next week.