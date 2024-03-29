Prosser educator pleads innocent to meth charge a week after failing to show for court

A 43-year-old Prosser educator pleaded innocent to charges she had a large amount of illegal drugs in her home.

Amy M. Buxton appeared in court on Wednesday with her attorney Nicholas Jones to enter the plea to charges of methamphetamine possession with the intent to deliver it.

Her appearance came one week after she failed to show up to her initial court hearing, according to court documents.

At the time, a $200,000 warrant was issued for her arrest, but Judge Joe Burrowes agreed this week to cancel it and let her be released on the $10,000 bond she previously posted.

The paraeducator, who worked at Keene-Riverview Elementary School in Prosser, has been in trouble since investigators allegedly found more than 2,000 fentanyl pills and more than half a pound of meth in her home during a March 6 search, according to court documents.

She was arrested March 11 and released two days later.

The paraeducator has been on paid administrative leave from the Prosser School District pending the police investigation.

Benton County sheriff’s deputies were at a West Johnson Road property after finding a stolen car parked there. They began watching the car to find out who returned to it, according to court documents.

As they watched it, they talked to a man who said he stayed at the Johnson Road home from time to time. Deputies also spotted Buxton driving to and from the home, where she had lived for years based on talking with her before the investigation.

Amy M. Buxton

Public records show she has no previous arrests, just a driving offense.

Investigators believed several of the items taken from the stolen car could be inside of the home, including a gun, so they received a search warrant and went inside.

They said they discovered “large quantities” of drugs sitting in plain view, including a large metal pan in the kitchen with what appeared to be meth.

After getting an amended search warrant to look for drugs, deputies reported finding more than 2,000 fentanyl pills, more than half a pound of meth and four scales. Some of the meth had already been divided up to be sold, said the documents.

Inside the master bedroom, police found a large bag in a dresser with a substantial number of fentanyl pills, small baggies of meth and other drug paraphernalia. They found the bag with drugs in a dresser with her clothing, said the documents.

In another part of the house, police found syringes with small amounts of heroin and several small jars containing meth.