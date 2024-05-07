A Prospective Student Was Visiting a College Campus. She Was Killed by Gunfire as Innocent Bystander

Destry Jones, 20, and Damien Hinson, 18, are being charged in connection with the death of 18-year-old Camay Mitchell De Silva

GoFundMe Camay Mitchell De Silva

Two suspects have been arrested following the fatal shooting in April of a prospective student at Delaware State University, who was shot in the head by what authorities say was a stray bullet, according to reports.

On Monday, April 6, the Dover Police Department said during a press conference that they had arrested Destry Jones, 20, and Damien Hinson, 28, who are both charged with murder in connection with the April 21 fatal shooting of Camay Mitchell De Silva, 18, per CBS News.

The pair are also being charged with the alleged attempted murder of two other individuals in connection with the shooting, according to the publication.

PEOPLE reached out to the Dover Police Department and Delaware State University for additional comment but received no immediate response.

Police noted during the press conference that U.S. Marshals, in cooperation with other law enforcement entities, arrested Jones in Brooklyn, N.Y., on May 2, while Hinson was apprehended in Dover later that same day. Their report stated that neither suspect is enrolled as a student at the university, per NBC10 Philadelphia.

De Silva was staying with a friend who attends Delaware State University on the day of the shooting, according to an earlier report from CBS News. She was a computer science major who had previously attended Morgan State University and was considering enrolling at Delaware State in the fall with a plan to pursue a career in cybersecurity, per a GoFundMe set up for her family.

Gunshots were initially heard at about 1:40 a.m. on April 21, police said, NBC10 reports. Responding officers found De Silva near the school's Warren-Franklin dormitory with a gunshot wound to the head, per CBS. She was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

"As we have previously released, Miss De Silva was not involved in this altercation and we do not believe she was the intended target of the gunfire which originated from the breezeway area," Dover Police Department Chief Thomas Johnson Jr. said during the press conference, per NBC10.

Jones remains incarcerated in New York, awaiting extradition to Delaware. It is currently unclear how long that process will take, CBS noted. Hinson is being held on a cash bail of over $3 million in Sussex County.

It's not immediately clear if either suspect has retained an attorney or entered pleas.

The GoFundMe established for De Silva raised over $19,000 before donations closed. Its description stated that she "had a contagious smile and was a source of joy for everyone around her."

De Silva was described as "an intelligent and beautiful person who touched the lives of everyone who knew her."



