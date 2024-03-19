Prospect Street UMC announces free breakfast, Easter services

Prospect United Methodist Church is preparing for a busy week ahead.

On Saturday the church will hold a free community breakfast 8:30-10:30 a.m. Donations will be accepted.

On Easter Sunday, March 31, the church will host a sunrise service at 7:30 a.m., breakfast at 8:30 a.m., Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and its Easter service at 10:30 a.m.

Prospect Street United Methodist Church is located at 185 S. Prospect St., Marion.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Prospect Street United Methodist hosting breakfast, Easter services