Prospect Park Mayor Khairullah challenges Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. for Congress in primary

New Jersey's longest-serving Muslim mayor has announced a campaign to challenge incumbent Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. in the June primary elections for the Democratic nomination in the 9th Congressional District.

Prospect Park Mayor Mohamed T. Khairullah officially declared his candidacy this week, touting his background as an educator and former volunteer firefighter with more than 30 years of public service.

"Now more than ever, our nation requires leaders who genuinely listen to the diverse voices of their constituents; leaders who are dedicated to building bridges and building a better future," a statement from Khairullah reads. "I firmly believe that by working together and engaging with communities at the grassroots level, we can create meaningful change."

Mohamed Khairullah, mayor of Prospect Park, speaks during the a press conference and rally in solidarity with Palestinians on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Paterson.

Pascrell, 87, served as mayor of Paterson in the 1990s before winning election to Congress in 1996. If he wins reelection, he would be the oldest member of the House of Representatives and the second-oldest person in Congress.

Pascrell's office did not immediately respond to a request for a statement about the challenge.

Since he was first elected Prospect Park mayor in 2005, Khairullah has advocated for his constituents through policies such as affordable housing, modernized infrastructure, green initiatives and artificial intelligence, according to the statement. The mayor, it reads, aims to continue serving the public in Congress by addressing a range of issues in local communities while innovating the government for the 21st century.

"My campaign is dedicated to promoting peace, rebuilding trust with the community, and championing the values of unity and progress," Khairullah said. "It’s time to move forward."

Khairullah is so far the lone primary challenger to Pascrell, who earned the endorsement of Democratic leaders in Bergen, Hudson and Passaic counties last month. Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh had been contemplating a run against the incumbent but decided not to seek the seat a week before the endorsements.

Khairullah made national news last May when he was abruptly disinvited from a White House Eid celebration. Khairullah at the time said he was stunned after he got a call disinviting him from an annual Eid al-Fitr celebration at the White House while he was in his car just miles away from the event.

Khairullah said he was informed that the Secret Service denied him security clearance and he could no longer attend the gathering of prominent Muslim leaders and President Joe Biden.

The mayor was not on the federal terrorism watchlist at the time when the U.S. Secret Service denied his security clearance, his attorneys said at the time.

Khairullah was placed on the watchlist in 2019, but his name was later removed from the list, said attorneys with the Council on American-Islamic Relations. Still, federal agencies have continued to use the list to scrutinize and surveil Khairullah and other Muslims even after their names are cleared, they said.

In September Council on American-Islamic Relations or CAIR filed a lawsuit in federal court in Boston against the FBI and other federal agencies on behalf of a dozen plaintiffs including Khairullah. The group alleges that the agencies are violating its clients' rights to due process and equal protection under the law and that they were subjected to unreasonable search and seizure.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey mayor challenges Rep. Bill Pascrell in primary