Prosecutors want teen mother accused of tormenting toddler with lighter charged as adult

MUNCIE, Ind. — Prosecutors want a Muncie teenager accused of tormenting her young daughter with a cigarette lighter to face criminal charges as an adult.

The 17-year-old mother was arrested May 8 after a Muncie police officer was shown a video — reportedly recorded with a cell phone on April 26 —that allegedly showed the mother "grabbing (the child's) right arm, and holding a lit lighter to (the girl's) hand."

The police officer said a second teen — reportedly 13 years old, according to comments at a Tuesday hearing — "was spraying perfume on (the child's) hand, in order to accelerate the flame."

A witness — who provided police with the video — told investigators the child was crying and said, "Momma, it burns."

However, court documents indicated the girl — believed to be less than 2 years old — did not suffer severe burns.

According to an affidavit, the mother told a police officer that "lighting (her child) on fire was a joke."

Since her arrest, the mother had been held in the Delaware County Juvenile Detention Center. At Tuesday's hearing, however, Juvenile Magistrate Amanda Yonally ruled the teen could be transferred to a residential treatment facility in Grant County.

Yonally said the teen would be returned to the county's juvenile court, which is at the westside Youth Opportunity Center, on June 11 for a hearing on a request by Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman that she be waived into adult court.

The magistrate also warned the mother that misbehavior at the Grant County facility would result in her immediate return to the detention center.

Hoffman — who objected to the young mother's transfer to the Grant County facility — called the case "extremely disturbing" and said she posed a danger to both herself and the community.

Deputy Prosecutor Diane Frye noted the teen will observe her 18th birthday in September.

Hoffman said if she is waived into adult court, he will charge the mother with attempted aggravated battery, neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, criminal recklessness and a second count of neglect.

The most serious of those charges is a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison.

Department of Child Services officials were notified about the incident and took custody of the girl. Court documents reflect the child was eventually "transported to a distant family member's residence."

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Teen mother could be charged as adult in alleged abuse with lighter