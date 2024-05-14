'Prosecutors understood the assignment': The people called Michael Cohen - and he answered

TechCrunch

The OpenAI Startup Fund, a venture fund that invests in early-stage AI companies and has recently transferred legal control from Sam Altman to Ian Hathaway, has closed on additional $5 million, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The fresh funds were raised from two investors who transferred the capital into a special purpose vehicle, a legal entity associated with the OpenAI Startup Fund: OpenAI Startup Fund SPV III, L.P. This is the third time the OpenAI Startup Fund has raised an SPV.