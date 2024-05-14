'Prosecutors understood the assignment': The people called Michael Cohen - and he answered
Michael Cohen took the stand in Donald Trump's New York criminal trial for the first time on Monday - and he had plenty to say. Plus - what does the defense have in store when they get to cross-examine Trump's former fixer? Hugo Lowell, Jeremy Saland, Anthony Coley, and Susan Glasser join Charles Coleman to discuss.