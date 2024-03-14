Prosecutors say Trump’s New York criminal trial could be delayed

NEW YORK — Donald Trump’s criminal trial due to start later this month could be postponed after the Manhattan district attorney’s office said in a court filing Thursday that it would accept a 30-day delay in order to review records from federal prosecutors that are related to the case.

Any delay in the trial, scheduled to begin March 25, would be a victory for Trump, who has been fighting vigorously to postpone trials in all four of his criminal cases. The Manhattan case, over a hush money payment Trump allegedly orchestrated during the 2016 election to silence a porn star who claimed a sexual encounter with him, is set to be the first of the cases to go to trial.

In a motion submitted to the court last week that was made public Thursday, Trump requested that the case be dismissed outright or postponed at least 90 days. He accused Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office of failing to turn over thousands of pages of documents from federal prosecutors that could potentially help Trump’s case.

Bragg responded Thursday that federal prosecutors only recently turned over a litany of documents in response to a subpoena that Trump served in January. Bragg said there was no basis to dismiss the case, but said he wouldn’t oppose a trial delay of up to 30 days to allow Trump to review the documents.

Any postponement would require the approval of the judge overseeing the case, Justice Juan Merchan.

The federal prosecutors — who are part of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan, a separate entity from the district attorney’s office — investigated the hush money payment in 2018 and ultimately charged Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer and “fixer.” Cohen made the payment to the porn star, Stormy Daniels, and was subsequently reimbursed by Trump. Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations in connection with the payment, and he is expected to be a key witness for the prosecution in Trump’s upcoming trial.

Since March 4, Bragg’s office said, the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office has provided about 73,000 pages of documents in response to Trump’s January subpoena. And on Wednesday, according to Bragg’s filing, federal prosecutors produced an additional 31,000 pages of documents and said it expected to turn over more next week.

“Based on our initial review of yesterday's production, those records appear to contain materials related to the subject matter of this case,” Bragg’s prosecutors wrote, including materials the district attorney’s office said it requested more than a year ago and that federal prosecutors “declined to provide.”

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan declined to comment.

Bragg’s office also wrote, however, that the recent document production “is a function of defendant's own delay,” saying Trump waited to raise concerns about the scope of the material turned over by federal prosecutors.

Trump’s lawyers, however, accused Bragg’s office of “widespread misconduct,” writing that prosecutors attempted to “suppress voluminous exculpatory evidence relating to Michael Cohen” and delayed the production of material that the defense could use to help its case.

“The People have been far more than passively complicit in the suppression of evidence in this case; they have actively sought to prevent President Trump from obtaining critical materials to which he is entitled,” Trump lawyers Todd Blanche and Susan Necheles wrote.

They asked the judge to dismiss the indictment and impose “severe sanctions,” or, at a minimum, postpone trial by at least 90 days.

Trump’s other criminal cases have all been mired in delays and derailments in recent months.

His case in Florida, on charges of mishandling classified documents, is scheduled to go to trial on May 20, but it is almost certain to be postponed until at least the summer — or possibly after the November election.

His case in Washington, D.C., on federal charges related to his bid to overturn the 2020 election, had been scheduled to start March 4 but is on hold while the Supreme Court hears Trump’s claim that he is immune from the charges.

And his case in Georgia, on state charges of election interference there, has been bogged down by allegations of ethical impropriety by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. That case does not yet have a trial date.