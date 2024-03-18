Prosecutors say they're ready for trial in Megan McDonald murder; judge sets June 3 hearing

GOSHEN - Orange County Court Judge Hyun Chin Kim on Monday, after hearing that special prosecutors are ready to go to trial in the Megan McDonald murder case, told defendant Edward Holley's lawyer to prepare motions and return June 3 to learn her decision.

Holley is facing second-degree-murder charges in the 2003 bludgeoning death of McDonald, a 20-year-old college student and Holley's former girlfriend. He has declared his innocence.

Also Monday: McDonald family files disciplinary complaint against Hoovler, ex-DA, staff

At a seven-minute status meeting, Holley's attorney Paul Weber told the judge there were still gaps in the grand jury testimony that need filling in, despite special prosecutor Laura Murphy's assertions to the contrary. Kim told Weber to work out the issue with Murphy and special prosecutor Julia Cornachio, and that if they could not remedy the situation Weber would need to file a motion challenging the prosecution's readiness for trial.

Edward Holley consults with his attorney Paul Weber in the Orange County Courtroom of Hon. Hyun Chin Kim on March 18, 2024. Holley faces a second-degree-murder charge in the 2003 slaying of Megan McDonald, his former girlfriend. On Monday, Judge Kim told Weber to prepare motions in the case by April 22 and return to court on June 3 to discuss pre-trial hearing dates.

Then the judge gave Weber until April 22 to file motions in the case, and Cornachio and Murphy until May 13 to respond to Weber's motions. She told both sides to return to courtroom 13 on June 3 at 2 p.m. to learn her decisions on motions and to set a schedule for pre-trial hearings.

