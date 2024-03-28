Prosecutors Still Waiting on HPD Shooting Report | March 28, 2024 | News 19 at 4 p.m.
The man accused of killing Officer Garrett Crumby and critically injuring Officer Albert Morin remains behind bars.
How does one stop a stolen oversized front loader that’s plowing down a Georgia highway to escape a police pursuit? With another front loader.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the latest rumors and news around the NFL. The trio start with takeaways from the NFL owner's meetings as Jori was on the ground in Orlando. The hosts discuss the fallout of the new kickoff rule (are rosters going to change because of it?), the two Christmas Day games and what the heck Jerry Jones was doodling in his notebook. Next, it's time to pull out the crystal ball as the hosts attempt to look into the future for some key quarterbacks, starting with Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy. McCarthy's draft stock has been skyrocketing lately as some rumors emerged that he could go as high as second overall. Charles gives his thoughts and what he's hearing from GMs around the league before moving onto Brock Purdy and whether San Francisco will be willing to pay him when the time comes. Charles dives deeper into the 2024 quarterback class and why every prospect has a massive red flag, and Jori gives us the latest on the Dak Prescott contract negotiations, which seem to be heading in the wrong direction. All signs are pointing towards Dak hitting free agency next offseason. Finally, Fitz wraps things up by asking about Deion Sanders' comments about choosing where his sons get drafted and whether or not player empowerment could be ascending to a new level with the emergence of NIL.
Disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was just sentenced to 25 years in prison in a New York court. He was convicted in November of fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
Want that Taylor Swift red lip classic thing that you like? This universally flattering liquid formula will get you there.
Franco has been away from the Rays since mid-August after allegations surfaced of an inappropriate relationship with a minor.
Richard Jefferson once called the coaching search that led to Lloyd's hire "a debacle." Gilbert Arenas once said Lloyd didn't have the credentials to coach Arizona. Now Lloyd has the approval of the best-known former Wildcats.
Its co-founders, CEO Gauthier Chicot and CTO Khaled Driche, both PhDs in nanoelectronics and recognized researchers in the field of semiconducting diamond, left Institut Néel, a laboratory of the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS), with two licensed patents under their belt. Since then, Chicot and Driche have registered more patents and brought on a third co-founder, Ivan Llaurado, as their chief revenue officer and partnership director. "Diamonds are no longer a laboratory subject: They have become an industrial reality, with startups, with manufacturers interested in this field and with the partners we have around us," Chicot told TechCrunch.
StealthMole, an AI-powered dark web intelligence startup that specializes in monitoring cyber threats and detecting cybercrime, announced Thursday that it has raised a $7 million Series A funding round. The Singapore-headquartered startup with an R&D office in South Korea will use the fresh capital to establish additional R&D centers and support more commercial uses of its technology in the B2B sector and geographical expansion. "Having an R&D office in South Korea allows us to gain critical insights into how hackers from East Asia operate," Simon Choi, chief technology officer (CTO) at StealthMole, told TechCrunch.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman celebrate the start of baseball season with an Opening Day starter draft, as well as give their picks for the 2024 major awards and reaction to Jordan Montgomery signing with the D-backs.
The Los Angeles Dodgers plan to have Will Smith behind the plate for a very long time.
Apple refuted the DOJ's claims in its lawsuit via statements shared with Apple Insider.
The guard spent two seasons playing for the Orange.
A survey conducted by Insurify details the reasons behind road rage — and the sometimes deadly consequences. The leading cause: Drivers who are cut off by another car are most likely to react angrily.
The gas-powered Mercedes G 550 and AMG G 63 get the latest infotainment tech, new and revised engines, and new features.
A federal judge sided against Elon Musk today, dismissing a lawsuit brought by Musk and X that targeted a nonprofit that researches online hate. X sued the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) last year, accusing the group of spreading misleading claims after it published a series of unflattering reports about hate and extremism on the platform. In the lawsuit, X claimed that it lost "tens of millions of dollars" as a direct result of the CCDH's research.
Last year, Salesforce, the company best known for its cloud sales support software (and Slack), spearheaded a project called ProGen to design proteins using generative AI. A research moonshot, ProGen could -- if brought to market -- help uncover medical treatments more cost effectively than traditional methods, the researchers behind it claimed in a January 2023 blog post. ProGen culminated in research published in the journal Nature Biotech showing that the AI could successfully create the 3D structures of artificial proteins.
Mark Byington led the Dukes to a 32-4 record this season and their first NCAA tournament win since 1983.
Nothing says 'class' like crystal; nothing says 'bargain' like this deal.
Retro-Modern Line wheels offers a limited run of modernized 'Daisy' wheels from the original Mazda Miata. Only 600 wheels will be made at $249 apiece.
The Second Round of the women's NCAA tournament continues today. Are you ready to watch?