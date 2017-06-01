Prosecutors seek jail time for ex-Penn State president

Terrence: I believe him. Donald Trump was politically liberal his whole life until he hit 65. Then he saw the Republican Party sell its dignity by peddling all of this anti Obama fervor. Middle America fell for it and elected anyone that was against Obamacare and had a R by their name. If you were a felon, a bigot, a child molester, a con man, it didn't matter as long as you were against Obama's agenda. Trump saw it, so he peddled the birther junk with some of the right wing talking heads. It worked. He became the polar opposite of the person he politically was. He rails against Obamacare, while writing in his memoir that he wanted single payer healthcare. He has no qualms against spending billions of dollars on the military when he railed against the military industrial complex in the 1980s. He said that it'll bankrupt us. He says he cares about the little guy while he floods his resort with foreign workers and he stiffs contractors. Look up what he did to those poor people in Atlantic City. He sold them false hope. He is and always was a con man. A lot of people will suffer under his newly found political policies. A lot of his supporters will hurt. But as long as it's not Obama running the show, they don't care. I wanted the RNC to take a dive this election cycle. They decided to ride on the shoulders of the poor, uneducated, bigoted members of their party led by a con all the way to the White House. He played all of you guys. And I'm pretty sure he's laughing at you guys too.