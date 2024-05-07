Prosecutors seek 56-year sentence for Adam Montgomery in the murder of his daughter Harmony

Convicted killer Adam Montgomery faces sentencing on Thursday in the 2019 murder of his 5-year-old daughter Harmony Montgomery.

In a filing released on Tuesday, prosecutors in New Hampshire asked the judge to sentence Montgomery to 56 years behind bars, arguing the little girl “died in pain and fear on December 7, 2019.”

Harmony’s body has never been found.

“This case involves the abuse, and murder of an innocent five-year-old girl at the hands of her biological father,” said prosecutors.

Prosecutors say Montgomery is a defendant with an extensive criminal history for his age and that previous prison time has failed to deter further criminal behavior.

Montgomery was convicted in February following a jury trial, of one count each of second-degree assault, second-degree murder, falsifying physical evidence, tampering with a witness, and abuse of a corpse.

“The defendant attacked Harmony in the early morning hours of December 7, 2019,” according to the prosecution sentencing memorandum. “The first attack consisted of the defendant striking Harmony repeatedly on her head and face because she had a bathroom accident. The defendant did nothing for Harmony after that attack. He did not attempt to treat her injuries or change her soiled clothes. He placed a blanket over her and went back to sleep.”

Although Investigators believe Harmony was slain in December 2019, she wasn’t reported missing for almost two years. Kayla Montgomery, the girl’s stepmother, testified that the body was hidden in the trunk of a car, a cooler, a ceiling vent, and a workplace freezer before Adam disposed of it.

Adam Montgomery had custody of the girl. Her mother, Crystal Sorey, who was no longer in a relationship with him, said the last time she saw Harmony Montgomery was during a video call in April 2019. She eventually went to Manchester, New Hampshire Police, who announced they were looking for the missing child on New Year’s Eve 2021.

Photos of the girl were widely circulated on social media. Police eventually determined she had been killed.

“A significant sentence is needed to ensure that this defendant never again engages in criminal conduct like this and clearly understands that the justice system will not tolerate taking the life of another,” said prosecutors. “He must be deterred from ever hurting someone again, especially a defenseless child. The State’s recommended sentence accomplishes that goal.”

Montgomery's sentencing on Thursday.

