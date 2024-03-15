Prosecutors press murder, assault charges on man suspected of shooting at Ramsey County deputy

Ramsey County prosecutors charged a St. Paul man Thursday for allegedly shooting and injuring a sheriff's deputy.

Prosecutors charged Trevion Figgs, 20, with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and drive by shooting, for allegedly firing a rifle at Deputy Joe Kill during a car chase two weeks ago.

Two bullets pierced Kill's car and threw debris or shrapnel into the deputy's ballistic vest. Staffers at Region's Hospital said the impact bruised Kill, but he was released the same day.

Figgs' first court appearance in the case is scheduled for Friday morning.

Prosecutors are still considering charges against a 17-year-old who turned himself in to authorities Wednesday and was booked on suspicion of fleeing police and aiding and abetting Figgs.

"My office has assigned an experienced and dedicated prosecutor to this case who is a part of our non-fatal shooting initiative team," Ramsey County Attorney John Choi said in a statement. "We will seek justice to its fullest extent for the victim and our community."

According to the charges:

St. Paul officers on patrol spotted a Honda Accord speeding and driving erratically at 10:43 p.m. on March 1. The car ran a stop light and fled when officers turned on their squad lights. When Kill spotted the car with two occupants on St. Paul's East Side, he turned on emergency lights and chased it on Euclid Street. That's when a passenger in the fleeing car, wearing a black mask, leaned out and fired at Kill.

The deputy swerved and took cover, reporting that shrapnel had struck near his right collarbone. Neighbors' surveillance video recorded three to five gunshot noises, and officers found the Honda abandoned nearby with two spent rifle casings inside.

A photo from Figgs' social media account show him wearing a black mask and holding a tan-colored assault rifle similar to the one used to fire at Kill. Investigators' analysis suggested that Figgs' DNA marked the Honda's door handle and the spent rifle casings.

Authorities arrested Figgs Wednesday morning and searched his home after an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip said Figgs' mother confirmed that he had fired at Kill. Police found a tan AR-style rifle stock, a handgun and ammo.

Figgs told investigators that he was home with his girl and family the night of the shooting. When asked why his mother would say he shot at Kill, Figgs answered that she may have been drunk.

The suspect was silent when told his DNA was found on spent rifle casings recovered from the shooting, and eventually stated that he didn't try to kill anyone. When asked why he shot at the deputy over a traffic stop, Figgs responded: "Why? If you're going to put me in jail for the rest of my life anyway," before saying he would not admit to something he didn't do.

Figgs offered to share information that could solve six other cases, suggesting that at least one of those cases could involve murder. He is currently charged with attempted murder for firing 27 bullets at people last June, and was convicted for having a firearm without a serial number.