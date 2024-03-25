Prosecutors file notice to compel Montgomery to attend sentencing

Mar. 25—Prosecutors have asked a judge to make sure Adam Montgomery is present at his sentencing for the beating death of his 5-year-old daughter, Harmony.

Montgomery only appeared for the first day of jury selection in his murder trial, which spanned three weeks. Sentencing is scheduled for May 9.

He was found guilty of second-degree murder, assault, abuse of a corpse, falsifying evidence and witness tampering.

Prosecutors Benjamin Agati and Christopher Knowles cite state law requiring that "the defendant shall personally appear in court when the victim or victim's next of kin addresses the judge," unless excused by the court, according to a notice submitted on March 20.

Attendance is mandatory for the charge of second-degree murder, according to the notice.

"The state provides notice that Harmony Montgomery's next of kin will be personally appearing in court along with other individuals victimized by the defendant's crimes to address the court and provide the court with statements on the impact the defendant's criminal actions has had upon them," the notice says.

"The defendant's personal appearance in court on the day of his sentencing is thus mandatory," the notice says.

On Feb. 22, a jury of 10 women and two men found Adam Montgomery, 34, guilty of all five charges.

Adam Montgomery's estranged wife, Kayla, testified that he repeatedly struck the little girl after a bathroom accident in the car they were living in on Dec. 7, 2019. Prosecutors presented evidence of the great lengths Adam Montgomery went to hide his daughter's body.

Last week, a House committee unanimously endorsed legislation Wednesday to require that Class A felony defendants must attend their trials in person unless a judge agrees that an absence is advisable for "good cause shown."