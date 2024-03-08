Prosecutors file murder charge, allege hate crime in Tampa dog park shooting

TAMPA — Hillsborough prosecutors charged a man with murder Friday in a shooting that occurred last month at the West Dog Park in Tampa.

Gerald Declan Radford faces a second-degree murder charge in the Feb. 2 death of John Walter Lay. Friends of both men told the Tampa Bay Times that Radford had been harassing Lay for months, hurling homophobic slurs and threatening him. Radford claimed the shooting was self-defense.

The office of Hillsborough State Attorney Suzy Lopez announced Friday that they had charged Radford with murder in Lay’s death. They said that they plan to seek an enhanced sentence against Radford under the state’s hate crime statute.

“The defendant alleged self-defense, but following a thorough investigation, the evidence shows Radford was the aggressor and was motivated by the fact that the victim was a gay man,” Lopez’s office wrote in a news release.

Controversy followed the shooting as Radford was not immediately arrested. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office investigated, but did not issue a news release about the shooting until four days later.

The State Attorney’s Office news release Friday stated that Radford called 911 the morning of Feb. 2 and said he’d shot a man in the dog park. When deputies arrived, Radford told them he and Lay had been in a “scuffle” and he pulled a gun and shot him, the release stated. There were no eyewitnesses to the shooting.

“I was attacked. I defended myself. End of story,” Radford wrote in a text message to a Times reporter days after the shooting. Asked if he had an attorney, Radford wrote “I have done nothing wrong.”

People who knew the pair told the Times they didn’t believe Radford’s account. They said Lay had been trying to avoid him for months, but Radford continued to harass him and utter bigoted remarks.

A day before he was killed, Lay recorded a cell phone video in which he said Radford had approached him and screamed “you’re going to die.”

Albert Darlington, who was Lay’s friend and landlord in Tampa and who frequented the dog park with him, previously spoke to the Tampa Bay Times about witnessing Radford harassing Lay and hurling homophobic slurs at him.

Hours after the shooting, Radford texted Darlington a photo of himself with what appeared to be bruising under one eye and an abrasion above one of his eyebrows.

“I’m so sorry to tell you, Walt attacked me and I had to defend myself,” the text said. “I never thought he would go for me. I really sorry. I really had no choice he was too crazy.”

On Friday, Darlington told the Times it was difficult to be “happy” about Radford being arrested and charged “because here’s another life destroyed over hate.” But he called the murder charge with a hate crime enhancement fair because “I think that’s exactly what happened.”

“I said I wanted justice, and it looks like other people agreed with the way we see it,” he said. “And so to me, this charge is justice.”

The State Attorney’s Office said in their release that people from the community had approached the office with concerns about the time that had passed since the shooting without an arrest. They noted that Florida’s stand your ground self-defense law makes such cases challenging.

“Throughout the course of this investigation, community members stepped forward with important information about ongoing tensions that helped add context to the incident,” the state attorney’s news release stated. “Combined with video recordings created by the victim before he was killed, investigators were able to build a strong case to bring to our office for prosecution.”

Radford was arrested Friday afternoon and was being brought to the Orient Road Jail for booking.

Lay’s sister, Sabrena Lay Hughes, said by phone Friday that her family had just learned of Radford’s arrest. Hughes said she was not aware, though, that prosecutors would seek to enhance the charge as a hate crime.

“We are relieved that the investigation showed the truth, that Johnny was not the aggressor because we all knew that was not his personality,” Hughes said, her voice breaking.

“We knew that Johnny wouldn’t do that. Nothing’s going to bring him back though,” she said. “We just hope the charges stick, because there still has to be a trial, but at least the police have done their part.”

Asked what she thought an appropriate punishment might be if Radford is found guilty, Hughes said that’s up to the courts to decide.

“I just want justice,” she said. “So the fact that people are seeing it was not self defense, to me that’s enough because no matter what they do to (Radford), it’s not going to equal me losing my brother.”

This is a developing story. Check back with TampaBay.com for updates.