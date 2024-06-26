Prosecutors dropping case against APD officer Christopher Taylor in Michael Ramos death

Travis County prosecutors will not move forward with the case against Austin police officer Christopher Taylor in the death of Michael Ramos.

The decision comes after a grand jury on Tuesday declined to indict Taylor on multiple charges that prosecutors presented to them, including aggravated assault, deadly conduct and manslaughter.

Prosecutors also presented a murder charge involving the death of Ramos to the grand jury, and it declined to indict on that charge as well.

Austin police officer Christopher Taylor leaves the courtroom during his November 2023 murder trial in the 2020 death of Michael Ramos.

A jury deadlocked last year in a murder case against Taylor, and prosecutors have said they would take it to trial again.

Taylor shot and killed Ramos in April 2020. He said he fired because Ramos began driving a car and he feared for the safety of his fellow officers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

