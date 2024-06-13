Prosecutors drop remaining charges against Adam Montgomery

Jun. 13—Prosecutors have dropped four remaining firearms charges against Adam Montgomery, convicted earlier this year of murdering his 5-year-old daughter, Harmony.

The 34-year-old Montgomery, who is serving time for a previous firearms conviction, will not be eligible for parole until he is at least 110 years old, according to prosecutor Benjamin Agati.

The charges against Montgomery are not related to Harmony's murder or his previous firearms charges, Agati said.

The sentence handed down by Judge Amy Messer last month calls for 45 years to life for the murder and 11 more years for convictions of second-degree assault, falsifying physical evidence, tampering with witnesses and abuse of a corpse.

These charges are on top of a minimum sentence of 32 years for his previous firearms convictions.

Montgomery also faced charges for being in possession of a Hi-Point semi-automatic handgun and an "AR-style rifle with a silencer" while being a convicted felon, Agati said.

"The decision (to drop the charges) was made after those other charges went forward and there were sentences on those," Agati said.

Montgomery was convicted on six felony weapons charges in August 2023.

In the weapons trial, Montgomery was charged with stealing an AR-15 rifle and 12-gauge shotgun from the Russell Street home of a friend in early fall 2019. The rifle was recovered in a drug bust; the shotgun is still missing.

Witnesses testified they saw Montgomery with the guns, and others said he tried to sell them.

During a three-week murder trial in February, prosecutors presented evidence that Montgomery beat Harmony to death after a bathroom accident in December 2019.

Montgomery, who had a lengthy criminal record, went to great lengths to cover up his crimes, including threatening and beating his wife, Kayla, the prosecution said.

Public defender Caroline Smith said Montgomery was unable to show his remorse during the sentencing hearing because he maintains his innocence in the murder.

Montgomery admitted during the trial to the charges of abuse of a corpse and falsifying physical evidence.

Also dropped were two charges of endangering the welfare of a child and interference with custody.

"These were brought initially before law enforcement knew Harmony was deceased," Agati said.

Montgomery has filed for a sentence review, which might not happen until an appeal is heard before the state Supreme Court.

"One thing about sentence review is that the Sentence Review Board can decide to leave a sentence alone, reduce it, but they can also raise it," Agati said. "The Sentence Review Board in New Hampshire has raised sentences on homicide convictions before. Anybody who files for a sentence review by either party does take a risk."

Agati said the review is likely years away.

Harmony's remains have never been found.