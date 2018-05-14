Prosecutors dismiss criminal charge against Missouri governor

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens appears in a police booking photo in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S. February 22, 2018. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Dept./Handout via REUTERS

CHICAGO (Reuters) - St. Louis prosecutors have dismissed a criminal invasion of privacy charge against Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, the circuit attorney for the city said in a statement on Monday.

The case will be refiled, they said.

Judge Rex Burlison granted Greitens' request to call circuit attorney Kim Gardner as a witness, prosecutors said. The prosecutor will decide to either pursue a special prosecutor or appoint one of her assistants to proceed.

(Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales; Editing by Richard Chang)