Prosecutors dismiss criminal charge against Missouri governor

CHICAGO (Reuters) - St. Louis prosecutors have dismissed a criminal invasion of privacy charge against Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, the circuit attorney for the city said in a statement on Monday.
The case will be refiled, they said.
Judge Rex Burlison granted Greitens' request to call circuit attorney Kim Gardner as a witness, prosecutors said. The prosecutor will decide to either pursue a special prosecutor or appoint one of her assistants to proceed.
