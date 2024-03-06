Prosecutors decline to charge Christian Ziegler with video voyeurism

The State Attorney’s Office in Sarasota said on Wednesday it will not file criminal video voyeurism charges against former Republican Party of Florida chairperson Christian Ziegler.

The Sarasota Police Department, during an investigation into a rape allegation against Ziegler, began looking into whether he committed video voyeurism after discovering footage of the sexual encounter through his phone. Police opted against charging Ziegler with sexual battery after they said the video appeared to show consensual sexual activity between him and his accuser. But they forwarded the potential video voyeurism case to the State Attorney’s Office for the 12th Judicial Circuit.

In a memo dated Wednesday, assistant state attorneys said that during interviews with the woman in the video, she said that she did not recall consenting to the video but that it “was possible” she could have consented.

The memo said the video did not capture any explicit statements showing that the victim consented to the recording. It noted that there were inconsistencies in the victim’s account of the video being taken, which appeared to be the result of “substantial intoxication and trauma that the victim was experiencing.”

According to the memo, prosecutors decided that there was not enough evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Ziegler violated any video voyeurism laws.

Ziegler was removed as Florida’s GOP chair in January amid the fallout of the allegations.

This is a developing story. Check back at tampabay.com for updates.